South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release final Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the third quarter, GDP rose 0.3 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year.

Australia will provide January numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and building permits. The trade surplus is pegged at A$9.05 billion, up from A$8.356 billion in December. Building permits are tipped to fall 3.5 percent on month after spiking 8.2 percent a month earlier.

China will see February results for its services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in January, their scores were 51.4 and 50.1, respectively.

Japan will see February results for its services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in January, their scores were 47.6 and 49.9, respectively. Japan will also see February results for its consumer confidence index, which was at 36.7 in January.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday for the Hindu New Year and will re-open on Friday.