South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan will provide September figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on year, easing from 2.1 percent in August.

Australia will see Q3 data for import and export prices; in the previous three months, import prices fell 0.8 percent on quarter and export prices tumbled an annual 8.5 percent.

Singapore will release September numbers for industrial production and Q3 data for unemployment. Industrial production is expected to jump 8.3 percent on month and fall 1.8 percent on year after slumping 10.5 percent on month and 12.1 percent on year in August. The jobless rate in Q2 was 1.9 percent.

Hong Kong will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were down 0.3 percent on month and exports fell 3.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.6 billion.