South Korea GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Tuesday release preliminary Q1 figures for the first quarter of 2023, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year after slipping 0.4 percent on quarter and rising 1.3 percent on year in the previous three months.

Japan will provide March numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on year, slowing from 1.8 percent in February.

Hong Kong will release March data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 18.5 percent on year after slipping 4.1 percent in February. Exports are called lower by an annual 24.5 percent after dropping 8.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at HKD21.0 billion following the HKD45.4 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed for Eid-ul-Fitr, while Australia and New Zealand are shuttered for ANZAC Day.