South Korea GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Tuesday release preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year after rising 0.3 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year in the previous three months.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (5.00 percent) and lending facility rate (6.50 percent) all unchanged.

Hong Kong will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 11.1 percent on year after dropping 16.7 percent in May. Exports are called lower by an annual 24.2 percent after slipping 15.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at HKD42.4 billion following the HKD26.4 billion shortfall a month earlier.