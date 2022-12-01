South Korea GDP Expands 0.3% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product added a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's final reading - in line with expectations following the 0.7 percent growth in the three months prior.

On an annualized basis, GDP climbed 4.1 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 2.9 percent in the previous three months.

Real gross national income (GNI) decreased by 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in Q3.