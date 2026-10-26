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27.10.2026 00:41:21

South Korea GDP Grows 1.0% In Q3

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Bank of Korea said in Tuesday's preliminary report.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, GDP gained 3.4 percent - again topping forecasts for 3.0 percent following the 3.7 percent increase in the three months prior.

On the expenditure side, private consumption declined by 0.2 percent as expenditures on goods (e.g., vehicles, household appliances) and services (e.g., financial services, food services) both decreased.

On the production side, agriculture, forestry & fishing grew by 5.9 percent, mainly due to increases in crop yields and in fishing.

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