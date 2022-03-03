|
03.03.2022 00:09:01
South Korea GDP Jumps 1.2% In Q3; +4.0% In 2021
(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from the 0.3 percent gain in the three months prior.
On a yearly basis, GDP was up 4.2 percent - up from 4.0 percent in the third quarter.
Real gross national income was down 0.6 percent on quarter and up 1.4 percent on year.
For all of 2021, South Korea's GDP climbed 4.0 percent after contracting 0.9 percent in 2020.
