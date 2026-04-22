|
23.04.2026 01:18:05
South Korea GDP Jumps 1.7% In Q1
(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2026, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's preliminary reading.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous three months.
Real gross domestic income increased 7.5 percent on quarter.
On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 0.5 percent as expenditures on goods increased. Government consumption rose 0.1 percent with increased expenditures on goods.
Construction investment rose 2.8 percent as building construction and civil engineering both increased. Facilities investment rose 4.8 percent, as machinery and transportation equipment both increased.
On a yearly basis, GDP jumped 3.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent and up from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX beendet Handelswoche knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Freitagshandel leichter, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztlich seitwärts bewegte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.