South Korea Has $0.14 Billion Trade Deficit In March

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $0.14 billion in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of $0.2 billion following the downwardly revised $0.83 billion surplus in February (originally $0.84 billion).

Exports were up 18.2 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 17.5 percent following the 20.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports jumped an annual 27.9 percent versus forecasts for 27.8 percent and up from the upwardly revised 25.2 percent increase a month earlier (originally 25.1 percent).