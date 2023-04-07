07.04.2023 01:21:13

South Korea Has $0.52 Billion Current Account Shortfall In February

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account deficit of $0.52 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of $0.37 billion following the upwardly revised $4.21 billion deficit in January (originally -$4.52 billion).

The goods account saw a $1.30 billion deficit. The services account posted a $2.03 billion deficit, owing to deficits in the transport account and the travel account.

The primary income account recorded a $3.12 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.31 billion deficit.

In the financial account, net assets increased by $1.19 billion during February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen