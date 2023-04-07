South Korea Has $0.52 Billion Current Account Shortfall In February

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account deficit of $0.52 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of $0.37 billion following the upwardly revised $4.21 billion deficit in January (originally -$4.52 billion).

The goods account saw a $1.30 billion deficit. The services account posted a $2.03 billion deficit, owing to deficits in the transport account and the travel account.

The primary income account recorded a $3.12 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.31 billion deficit.

In the financial account, net assets increased by $1.19 billion during February.