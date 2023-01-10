Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
10.01.2023 00:25:08
South Korea Has $0.62 Billion Current Account Deficit
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account deficit of $0.62 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - following the $0.883 billion surplus in October.
The goods account recorded a $1.57 billion deficit, down from the $6.07 billion surplus one year earlier.
The services account deficit increased from $0.27 billion one year earlier to $0.34 billion in November 2022, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.
The primary income account surplus increased from $1.17 billion last year to $1.43 billion in November 2022, in line with an increase in the income on equity.
The secondary income account saw a $0.14 billion deficit.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $1.85 billion during November 2022.
Direct investment assets increased by $3.24 billion and direct investment liabilities increased by $0.55 billion.
There was a $4.08 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month and a $1.49 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.
Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.47 billion.
In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $0.98 billion in assets and an increase of $1.26 billion in liabilities.
Reserve assets decreased by $1.64 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten Handel: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen mit leichten Gewinnen -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der DAX gab ebenfalls nach. Die Wall Street notiert in einem ruhigen Dienstagshandel etwas höher. Die Märkte in Fernost schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.