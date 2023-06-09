09.06.2023 01:17:55

South Korea Has $0.79 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account deficit of $0.79 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of $1.38 billion following the downwardly revised $0.16 billion surplus in March (originally $0.27 billion).

The goods account saw a $0.58 billion surplus, while the services account posted a $1.21 billion deficit owing to a shortfall in the travel account.

The primary income account recorded a $0.09 billion deficit due to a decrease in the income on equity, while the secondary income account had a $0.08 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets decreased by $4.82 billion during April. Direct investment assets increased by $0.98 billion, and direct investment liabilities decreased by $0.74 billion.

