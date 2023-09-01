South Korea Has $0.87 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $0.87 billion in August, the Customs Office said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of $1.65 billion and was down from $1.63 billion in July.

Exports fell 8.4 percent on year, beating forecasts for a decline of 16.4 percent following the 16.5 percent drop in the previous month.

Imports sank an annual 22.8 percent versus expectations for a fall of 25.4 percent, which would have been steady from the July reading.