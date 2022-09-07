07.09.2022 01:20:11

South Korea Has $1.09 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $1.09 billion in July, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - down from $5.61 billion in June.

The goods account saw a $1.18 billion deficit, down from the $5.55 billion surplus a year earlier.

The services account recorded a $0.34 billion surplus, up from the $0.28 billion deficit in 2021, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus fell from $2.84 billion last year to $2.27 billion in July 2022.

The secondary income account saw a $0.34 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $0.18 billion during July 2022.

Direct investment assets increased by $5.67 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $2.26 billion.

There was a $3.24 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $4.22 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.72 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $2.71 billion in assets and an increase of $1.92 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets increased by $1.66 billion.

