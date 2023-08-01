Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
01.08.2023 03:11:12
South Korea Has $1.63 Billion Trade Surplus In July
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.63 billion in July, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That was shy of expectations for a surplus of $3.03 billion following the $1.13 billion surplus in June.
Exports were down 16.5 percent on year, missing forecasts for a decline of 14.5 percent following the 6.0 percent drop in the previous month.
Imports tumbled an annual 25.4 percent versus expectations for a fall of 24.6 percent following the 11.7 percent contraction a month earlier.