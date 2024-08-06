07.08.2024 01:25:50

South Korea Has $12.26 Billion Current Account Surplus In June

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $12.26 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $8.92 billion in May.

The goods account recorded a $11.47 billion surplus. Exports increased annually by 8.7 percent to $58.82 billion and as imports slumped 5.7 percent to $47.35 billion.

The services account posted a $1.62 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and in the other business services accounts.

The primary income account saw a $2.69 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

For the first half of 2024, South Korea had a current account surplus of $37.73 billion.

