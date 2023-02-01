01.02.2023 01:12:02

South Korea Has $12.69 Billion Trade Deficit

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $12.69 billion in January, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of $9.27 billion following the $4.69 billion deficit in December.

Exports were down 16.6 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a drop of 11.3 percent following the 9.6 percent contraction in the previous month.

Imports dipped an annual 2.6 percent versus expectations for a fall of 3.6 percent following the 2.5 percent decline a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX dürften etwas leichter starten -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex steuern auf einen etwas schwächeren Start zu. In Asien sind zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen