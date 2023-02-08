Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
08.02.2023 01:04:38
South Korea Has $2.68 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $2.68 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - following the $0.22 billion shortfall in November.
The goods account saw a $0.48 billion deficit, down from the $4.43 billion surplus a year earlier.
The services account deficit increased to $1.39 billion, from $0.76 billion in December the year prior, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.
For all of 2022, the current account surplus was $29.83 billion, following the $85.23 billion surplus in 2021.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen von Fed-Chef Powell im Zentrum des Interesses: ATX und DAX beenden Sitzung im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Die Aktienkurse an der Wall Street verlieren und können damit nicht an die Vortagesgewinne anknüpfen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.