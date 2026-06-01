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01.06.2026 02:09:31
South Korea Has $26.95 Billion Trade Surplus In May
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of $26.95 billion in May, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That beat expectations for a surplus of $24.30 billion and was up from $23.75 billion in April.
Exports surged 53.2 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 48.4 percent following the 48.0 percent jump in the previous month.
Imports climbed an annual 20.8 percent versus expectations for an increase of 21.5 percent after rising 16.7 percent a month earlier.
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