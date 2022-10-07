South Korea Has $3.05 Billion Current Account Deficit In August

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account deficit of $3.05 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

That follows the downwardly revised $0.79 billion surplus in July (originally $1.09 billion).

The goods account saw a $4.45 billion deficit, down from the $6.03 billion surplus a year earlier.

The services account had a $0.77 billion deficit, down from the $0.84 billion surplus one year earlier, owing to an increase in the debit of charges for the use of intellectual property.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.64 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in August 2022, in line with an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account saw a $0.07 billion deficit.