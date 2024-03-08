South Korea Has $3.05 Billion Surplus In January

(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $3.05 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - down from $7.41 billion in December.

The goods account recorded a $4.24 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 14.7 percent to $55.22 billion and as imports decreased by 8.1 percent to $50.98 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.66 billion deficit owing to deficits in the manufacturing services and travel accounts.

The primary income account recorded a $1.62 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.