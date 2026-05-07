|
08.05.2026 01:19:18
South Korea Has $37.33 Billion Current Account Surplus In March
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $37.33 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from $23.19 billion in February.
The goods account saw a $35.07 billion surplus as exports increased by 56.9 percent to $94.32 billion and as imports increased by 17.4 percent to $59.24 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $1.29 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and the manufacturing services accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $3.58 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.
The secondary income account saw a $0.03 billion deficit.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.