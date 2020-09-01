South Korea Has $4.12 Billion Trade Surplus In August

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $4.12 billion in August, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was roughly in line with expectations following the downwardly revised $4.13 billion surplus in July (originally $4.27 billion).

Exports were down 9.9 percent on year, which beat forecasts for a decline of 11.5 percent following the downwardly revised 7.1 percent contraction in the previous month (originally -7.0 percent).

Imports tumbled an annual 16.3 percent versus expectations for a 15.2 percent drop following the upwardly revised 11.6 percent decline a month earlier (originally -11.9 percent).