South Korea Has $4.52 Billion Current Account Shortfall
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account deficit of $4.52 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - following the $2.68 billion surplus in December.
The goods account saw a 7.46 $billion deficit, down from the $1.54 billion surplus a year earlier.
The services account deficit increased to $3.27 billion, from $0.83 billion in January the year prior, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus and an increase in the travel account deficit.
The primary income account surplus increased from $1.87 billion the year previously to $6.38 billion in January 2023.
The secondary income account saw a $0.16 billion deficit.
