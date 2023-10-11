11.10.2023 02:10:05

South Korea Has $4.81 Billion Current Account Surplus In August

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $4.81 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $3.58 billion in July.

The goods account recorded a $5.06 billion surplus, while the services account posted a $1.60 billion deficit owing to a deficit in the travel account.

The primary income account recorded a $1.47 billion surplus due to an increase in interest income. The secondary income account recorded a $0.12 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $5.73 billion during August. Direct investment assets increased by $3.41 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $1.70 billion.

There was a $3.05 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $1.01 billion decrease in portfolio investment liabilities.

