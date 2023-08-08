08.08.2023 01:13:00

South Korea Has $5.87 Billion Current Account Surplus In June

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $5.87 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - blowing away forecasts for a surplus of $0.26 billion and up from $1.93 billion in May.

The goods account recorded a $3.98 billion surplus. The services account posted a $2.61 billion deficit owing to a deficit in the travel account.

The primary income account recorded a $4.85 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.35 billion deficit.

In the financial account, net assets increased by $4.77 billion during June. Direct investment assets decreased by $1.72 billion and direct investment liabilities increased by $2.56 billion.

