|
10.02.2022 00:26:49
South Korea Has $6.06 Billion Current Account Surplus In December
(RTTNews) - South Korea has a current account surplus of $6.06 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That was down from the downwardly revised $6.82 billion surplus in November (originally $7.16 billion).
The goods account surplus decreased to $4.48 billion, compared to the $10.60 billion figure in December 2020.
The services account deficit decreased to $0.24 billion, from $0.44 billion in December last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.
For all of 2021, the current account surplus was $88.30 billion - up from $75.90 billion in 2020.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Staatsanleihen im Fokus: ATX und DAX sehr schwach -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Zum Wochenschluss übernehmen die Bären das Ruder am heimischen Markt sowie auch in Deutschland. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain - Tokio im Feiertag.