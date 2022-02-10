South Korea Has $6.06 Billion Current Account Surplus In December

(RTTNews) - South Korea has a current account surplus of $6.06 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That was down from the downwardly revised $6.82 billion surplus in November (originally $7.16 billion).

The goods account surplus decreased to $4.48 billion, compared to the $10.60 billion figure in December 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.24 billion, from $0.44 billion in December last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

For all of 2021, the current account surplus was $88.30 billion - up from $75.90 billion in 2020.