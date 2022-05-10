Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
10.05.2022 01:20:24
South Korea Has $6.73 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.73 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - up from $6.42 billion in February.
The goods account surplus decreased to $5.31 billion, compared to the $7.85 billion figure in March 2021.
The services account recorded a $0.36 billion surplus, up from the $1.10 billion deficit seen one year earlier, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.
The primary income account surplus decreased from $1.29 billion the year previously to $1.15 billion in March. The secondary income account saw a $0.09 billion deficit.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $5.37 billion during March.
For the first quarter of 2022, the current account surplus was $15.06 billion.
