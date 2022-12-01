Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
01.12.2022 01:10:16
South Korea Has $7.01 Billion Trade Deficit In November
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $7.01 billion in November, the Customs Office said on Thursday.
That missed expectations for a shortfall of 4.42 billion following the $6.7 billion deficit in October.
Exports tumbled 14.0 percent on year, shy of expectations for a drop of 11.0 percent following the 5.7 percent decline in the previous month.
Imports rose an annual 2.7 percent versus expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent following the 9.9 percent spike a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Leitindex schließt schwächer - Nasdaq leicht im Plus -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.