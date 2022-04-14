Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
14.04.2022 11:02:42
South Korea Import Prices Rise In March
(RTTNews) - South Korea's import prices and export prices increased at faster paces in March, data from Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.
Import prices rose 35.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 30.7 percent growth in February.
Export prices increased 22.8 percent annually in March, following a 20.5 percent rise in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, import prices gained 7.3 percent in March, following a 4.6 percent increase in the preceding month.
Export prices grew 5.7 percent monthly in March, following a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month.