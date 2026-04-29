South Korea Industrial Output Adds 0.3% In March

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 5.3 percent increase in February (originally 5.4 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 3.6 percent - shy of expectations for a gain of 3.8 percent following the downwardly revised 2.3 percent contraction in the previous month (originally -2.2 percent).

The report also showed that retail sales jumped 1.8 percent on month after slipping a downwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction a month earlier (originally flat).