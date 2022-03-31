31.03.2022 01:10:06

South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 0.6% In February

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in January (originally 0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 6.5 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 4.5 percent following the downwardly revised 4.2 percent gain in the previous month (originally 4.3 percent).

The index of all-industry production fell 0.2 percent on month and gained 4.3 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Skepsis in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen überwiegt: Dow in Rot -- ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Schwächer präsentieren sich die US-Börsen im Donnerstagshandel. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Donnerstag nach. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich ebenfalls schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen