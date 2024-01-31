Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
31.01.2024
South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 0.6% On Month In December
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 3.6 percent jump in November (originally 3.3 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 6.2 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 6.0 percent following the upwardly revised 5.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 5.3 percent).
The stats bureau also said that retail sales slumped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in December, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in November (originally 1.0 percent).
