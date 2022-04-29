Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
29.04.2022 01:09:40
South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 1.3% In March
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in February.
On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 3.7 percent - missing forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the downwardly revised 6.3 percent increase in the previous month (originally 6.4 percent).
The index of all-industry production was up 1.5 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year.
