Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 844,35
 KRW
-9,09
-0,49 %
31.07.2025 01:13:57

South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 1.6% In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That follows the downwardly revised 3.3 percent contraction (originally -2.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production was also up 1.6 percent after shrink a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in the previous month (originally +0.2 percent).

Retail sales were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month after slipping 0.1 percent a month earlier (originally flat).

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Leitzins bleibt unverändert: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- ATX und DAX schließen leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte zur Wochenmitte nur wenig Bewegung, während der deutsche Leitindex etwas hinzugewann. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

