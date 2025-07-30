|
31.07.2025 01:13:57
South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 1.6% In June
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That follows the downwardly revised 3.3 percent contraction (originally -2.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production was also up 1.6 percent after shrink a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in the previous month (originally +0.2 percent).
Retail sales were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month after slipping 0.1 percent a month earlier (originally flat).
