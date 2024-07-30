|
31.07.2024 01:15:49
South Korea Industrial Output Eases 0.1% In June
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That beat expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 0.8 percent drop in May.
On a yearly basis, industrial output was 0.5 percent.
The data also showed that retail sales rose 1.0 percent on month, thanks to increased demand for automobiles; sales had slipped 0.2 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Leitzinsentscheid am Mittwoch: ATX und DAX beenden den Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneinig. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag in Verkaufslaune.