Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 974,54
 KRW
0,11
0,01 %
30.01.2026 00:28:55

South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 1.7% In December

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1,7 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That well exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in November.

On a yearly basis, production slipped 0.3 percent - but that also beat expectations for a drop of 2.1 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction in the previous month.

The bureau also said that retail sales gained 0.9 percent on month in December, beating forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after slipping 3.3 percent a month earlier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Dow zum Handelsende in Grün - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
