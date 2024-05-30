Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
31.05.2024 01:14:52
South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 2.2% In April
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That followed the upwardly revised 3.0 percent contraction in March (originally -3.2 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 6.1 percent after adding 1.0 percent in the previous month.
Retail sales were down 1.2 percent on month after gaining 1.1 percent a month earlier.
The Index of All industry production in April increased by 1.1 percent from the previous month and 3.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.