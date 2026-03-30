Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 999,62
 KRW
-1,38
-0,07 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
31.03.2026 01:09:16

South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 5.4% In February

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 2.4 percent contraction in January (originally -1.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 2.2 percent - missing forecasts for an increase of 6.0 percent following the downwardly revised 6.8 percent increase in the previous month (originally 7.1 percent).

Retail sales were flat on month after climbing an upwardly revised 2.9 percent a month earlier (originally 2.3 percent).

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

29.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 13
29.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.03.26 KW 13: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Iran-Krieg im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Montag zuletzt stärker. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf unterschiedlichen Seiten der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zum Wochenstart vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen