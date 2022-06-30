Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
30.06.2022 01:05:15
South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.1% In May
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in May, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 3.3 percent decline in April.
On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 7.3 percent - exceeding expectations for a gain of 3.1 percent following the upwardly revised 3.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.3 percent).
The index of all industry production added 0.8 percent on month and 7.1 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX im Plus -- DAX kann Verluste zum Teil aufholen -- US-Börsen höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notiert am Mittag wieder auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Märkte eröffneten schwächer, drehen aber dann in den grünen Bereich. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag negative Vorzeichen aus, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.