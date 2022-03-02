South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.2% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 3.7 percent gain in December (originally 4.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 4.3 percent, which missed forecasts for a gain of 6.5 percent and was down from the upwardly revised 7.4 percent jump in the previous month (originally 6.2 percent).

Manufacturing production was up 4.4 percent on year, slowing from 7.6 percent a month earlier.