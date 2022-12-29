Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
29.12.2022 01:20:11
South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.4% In November
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 3.5 percent contraction in October.
On a yearly basis, industrial output sank 3.7 percent - also topping expectations for a drop of 4.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.2 percent contraction in the previous month (originally -1.1 percent).
The index of all industry production was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year in November.
