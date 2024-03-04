Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
04.03.2024 00:18:38
South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.8% In January
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That was shy of expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent but was up from 0.6 percent in December.
Total industrial production decreased in the mining industry, but increased production in the construction industry and services.
On a yearly basis, industrial output jumped 12.9 percent - exceeding expectations for 9.3 percent and up from 6.2 percent in the previous month.
The bureau also said that the value of retail sales rose 0.8 percent on month - up from 0.6 percent in December due to higher sales of communication equipment, computers, and cosmetics.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost gehen fester aus dem Handel - Nikkei schließt erstmals über 40.000er Marke
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zurückhaltend, während auch der deutsche Leitindex stabil tendiert. Zum Start in die neue Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes schlussendlich etwas fester.