Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 979,95
 KRW
32,13
1,65 %
04.03.2026 00:10:20

South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.7% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in December (originally 1.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, production jumped 7.1 percent - beating forecasts for an increase of 2.2 percent following the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.3 percent).

The Index of All Industry Production in January fell 1.3 percent on month and gained 4.1 percent on year.

Retail sales climbed 2.3 percent on month in January after rising a downwardly revised 0.6 percent a month earlier (originally 0.9 percent).

03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Krieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.
