Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
30.09.2022 01:07:54
South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.8% On Month In August
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent on month following the 1.3 percent contraction in July.
On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.3 percent and down from 1.5 percent in the previous month.
The index of all industry production dipped 0.3 percent on month nut climbed 4.5 percent on year in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.