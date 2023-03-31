South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 3.2% In February

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 2.4 percent increase in January (originally 2.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 8.1 percent - exceeding expectations for a decline of 8.3 percent following the downwardly revised 13.0 percent drop in the previous month (originally -12.7 percent).

The bureau also said that retail sales jumped a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent in February, beating forecasts for a gains of 3.5 percent after slipping 1.1 percent in January.