Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
31.03.2023 01:40:01
South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 3.2% In February
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 2.4 percent increase in January (originally 2.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 8.1 percent - exceeding expectations for a decline of 8.3 percent following the downwardly revised 13.0 percent drop in the previous month (originally -12.7 percent).
The bureau also said that retail sales jumped a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent in February, beating forecasts for a gains of 3.5 percent after slipping 1.1 percent in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Börsen und Asiens Märkte schließen mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.