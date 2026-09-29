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30.09.2026 01:10:25

South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 4.8% In August

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 4.8 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.5 percent gain in July (originally 0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, production sank 2.2 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the upwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in the previous month (originally 3.6 percent).

Retail Sales slumped 1.8 percent on month after sinking a downwardly revised 2.6 percent a month earlier (originally -2.4 percent).

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