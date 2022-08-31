Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
31.08.2022 01:14:40
South Korea Industrial Output Slips 1.3% In July
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase (originally 1.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 1.5 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.9 percent following the downwardly revised 1.3 percent gain in the previous month (originally 1.4 percent).
The index of all-industry production was down 0.1 percent on month and up 3.8 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.