Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
31.01.2023 02:10:14
South Korea Industrial Output Slips 2.9% In December
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That was roughly in line with forecasts following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in November (originally 0.4 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 7.3 percent - shy of forecasts for a decline of 5.1 percent following the upwardly revised 3.4 percent decline in the previous month (originally -3.7 percent).
The all-industry index was down 1.6 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.
"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt schwach: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich abgeschlagen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Hang Seng auf Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel tiefer. In Frankfurt gab der DAX letztlich ebenfalls etwas nach. Der Wall Street-Handel war von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.