South Korea Industrial Output Slips 2.9% In December

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was roughly in line with forecasts following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in November (originally 0.4 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 7.3 percent - shy of forecasts for a decline of 5.1 percent following the upwardly revised 3.4 percent decline in the previous month (originally -3.7 percent).

The all-industry index was down 1.6 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.