South Korea Industrial Output Slumps 0.8% In April

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Friday. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 2.9 percent jump in March.

On a yearly basis, production climbed 4.9 percent - exceeding expectations for a gain of 4.2 percent after rising 5.3 percent in the previous month.

Retail sales fell 0.9 percent on month due to a decrease in sales of communication equipment, computers, and clothing.

Investment equipment investment shed 0.4 percent on month due to a decrease in investment in machinery. Construction equipment shed 0.7 percent on month due to a decline in construction performance.

The cyclical change value of the Donghaeng Composite Index increased by 0.2 percentage points on month, and the cyclical change value of the Leading Composite Index increased by 0.3 percentage points on month.